Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,692 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $13,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Griffon by 343.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Griffon

In other Griffon news, Director Cheryl L. Turnbull sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,984. This represents a 8.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Griffon Price Performance

Griffon stock opened at $68.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.51. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.94.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Griffon had a return on equity of 120.61% and a net margin of 9.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GFF. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Griffon in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Griffon in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

