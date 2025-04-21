Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $194.90 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $146.62 and a 1 year high of $205.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.45 and its 200 day moving average is $184.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

