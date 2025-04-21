Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 2,361 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,803,000 after purchasing an additional 814,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,814,000 after buying an additional 195,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,109,720,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,978,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,257,000 after buying an additional 71,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GE Vernova by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,679,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after acquiring an additional 49,821 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEV. New Street Research set a $380.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $448.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.13.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GEV opened at $322.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.06. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.11 and a 1 year high of $447.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.67.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

