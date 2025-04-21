Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 36,991 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,991 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 341,293 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 117,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 295,281 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MAV stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

