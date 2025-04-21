Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Whirlpool by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,917,000 after purchasing an additional 223,232 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1,188.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $78.68 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $75.04 and a one year high of $135.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.72.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

