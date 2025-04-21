Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 134,974 Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) by 225.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,974 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NBH. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,061,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $9.85 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.0542 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

