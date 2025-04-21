Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 670 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 259.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Howard Horn sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $72,114.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,227.60. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $253,778.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,166,519.80. The trade was a 2.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,643 shares of company stock worth $5,256,268. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.79.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ RARE opened at $35.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.61. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $60.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.07). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

