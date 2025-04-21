Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,575 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,381,000 after buying an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,943,000 after buying an additional 29,063 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, Director Michael J. Schall purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,240. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 3.4 %

NSA opened at $36.74 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

