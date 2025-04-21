Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,185 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $13.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.26. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.87.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.81%.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

