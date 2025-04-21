Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,420 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Coeur Mining worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,362.50. This represents a 1.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDE. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:CDE opened at $6.03 on Monday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.32 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

