Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 22,825.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $41.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.14. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $39.97 and a 12-month high of $72.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.45 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

