Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,362 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,372,694 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $662,694,000 after buying an additional 375,054 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Black Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 211,078 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 32,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 5.0 %

HAL opened at $22.51 on Monday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Halliburton

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $258,226.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,486.40. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,149.13. This trade represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Benchmark decreased their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Halliburton from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.95.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

