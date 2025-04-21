Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,315 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in B2Gold by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 235,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 164,717 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 154,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in B2Gold by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 640,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 254,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,186,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,335,000 after buying an additional 272,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

BTG stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $3.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

