Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 205,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,151,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after acquiring an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,335.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,336.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,320.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,176.31 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. UBS Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Northcoast Research raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,410.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,464.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.19, for a total value of $4,825,993.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,545,510.41. This trade represents a 19.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total transaction of $4,080,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,144. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $167,165,496 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

