Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGZ. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,174,000 after acquiring an additional 49,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,834,000. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 181,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Straightline Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,633,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 162,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after buying an additional 37,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $109.02 on Monday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.91 and a 200-day moving average of $108.66.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.