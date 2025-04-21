Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRDO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna raised Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,828,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,928,568.58. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 100,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $5,866,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,825,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,750,927.86. The trade was a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 633,665 shares of company stock worth $33,612,713 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.83.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

