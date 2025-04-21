Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,738 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 27,169 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 93,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 24,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 263.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,148 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,829 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BEN opened at $17.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 196.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

