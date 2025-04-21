Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,132 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 49,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

PBR opened at $11.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 19%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBR shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.