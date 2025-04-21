Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,814 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

NCLH opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

