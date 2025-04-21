Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,827 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 21,429 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 370,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 56,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 21,419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $6.52 on Monday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.97.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $172.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.77 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. Equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0057 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

First Majestic Silver Profile

(Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

