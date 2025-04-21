Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,574 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 35,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Encompass Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 188,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $103.53 on Monday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.29.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 15.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Read Our Latest Report on EHC

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.