Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $34.34 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Juniper Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,827.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,651.42. The trade was a 24.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

