Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $40.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $604.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.77 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 59.91%.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.