Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,608 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 67,874 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 9,960.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in General Motors by 551.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GM opened at $44.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37. General Motors has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Motors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GM

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.