Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,480 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 28,102 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,582,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 398.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 104,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 1.7 %

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.70 to $5.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

