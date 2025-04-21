Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 9,109 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ATI by 16.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 445,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,993,000 after purchasing an additional 61,999 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in ATI during the third quarter worth about $3,088,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $45.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average is $56.47. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $68.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ATI news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $657,459.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,261.54. This trade represents a 27.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

