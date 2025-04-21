Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,156 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CEV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 255.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 42,983 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CEV opened at $9.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

