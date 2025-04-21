Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 85.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 18,430.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 555,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 552,900 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,026,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $138,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGX opened at $10.94 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

