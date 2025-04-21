Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of ManpowerGroup worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAN. UBS Group decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $40.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.28. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $78.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

