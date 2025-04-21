Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,566 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Dropbox by 4,472.7% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 768.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Price Performance

DBX stock opened at $27.11 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.61 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 132.63% and a net margin of 17.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Insider Activity

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $80,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,755,738.16. The trade was a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 80,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $2,493,054.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,018,646.02. The trade was a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,264 shares of company stock worth $2,886,749. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

