Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,588 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,303 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,586 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tapestry by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,744 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 43,355 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 21,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,772,988.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,866,740. This trade represents a 10.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $2,226,929.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,570.72. This trade represents a 14.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,589. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Trading Up 1.0 %

Tapestry stock opened at $63.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.41. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $90.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

