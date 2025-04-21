Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 89,874 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 232,205 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 883,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 203,057 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 814,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 73,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 125,619 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AFB opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.0396 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

