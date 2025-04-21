Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,907.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.52, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $1,105.65 and a 1 year high of $2,402.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,821.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1,981.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $23,119,030. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,210.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.