Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 103,179 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,179 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SSR Mining by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $12.10 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of SSR Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.30.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $323.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.20 million. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. Research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

