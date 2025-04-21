Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 115,384 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 115,384 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PB. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 487.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 368.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 349.5% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.35.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $39,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,557,968.15. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $402,415 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PB opened at $65.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $86.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

