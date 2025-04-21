Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 13,790 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,790 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $171.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.23 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $623,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,572,778.10. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $989,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,750,193.75. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,150. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.73.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

