Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 15,100 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Equinox Gold worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 61,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Equinox Gold

About Equinox Gold

(Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.