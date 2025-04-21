Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 15,159 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,020 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 15,159 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Expedia Group by 676.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Melius raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.18.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,912,563.95. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $151.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $207.73. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.