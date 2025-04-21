Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,271 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on COF. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BTIG Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.07.

COF stock opened at $162.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

