Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 33,635 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,635 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 529,962 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $12,293,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Alkermes by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,302,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,232,000 after purchasing an additional 419,969 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $7,190,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $27.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 23.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 144,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $5,131,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,298.75. This trade represents a 71.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ALKS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alkermes

About Alkermes

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.