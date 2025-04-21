Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 421 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,508,210,000 after purchasing an additional 756,937 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PPG Industries by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,567,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,262,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,546,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $660,752,000 after buying an additional 93,455 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $564,596,000 after buying an additional 271,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $470,535,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG stock opened at $100.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $137.24.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. The trade was a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.31.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

