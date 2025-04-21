Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,898 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,000. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 450,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,192,000 after purchasing an additional 102,457 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 113,500.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,915,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,520,000 after purchasing an additional 154,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYTK. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,578,372.26. This represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 3,190 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $123,325.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,013.68. This represents a 4.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,360 shares of company stock worth $2,890,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CYTK stock opened at $39.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

