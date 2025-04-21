Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,803 Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCH. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 293.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 95,797 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $836,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 17,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of BCH stock opened at $28.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.31. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $28.64.

Banco de Chile Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $2.1037 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Banco de Chile from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

