Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 999 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $115,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

UTF opened at $24.90 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

