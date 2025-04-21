Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,371,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,691 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,978 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,339,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after buying an additional 365,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. This represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ENPH opened at $52.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.74. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.69 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $112.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.85.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

