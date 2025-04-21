Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAHRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,200 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 320,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Company Profile

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd offers insurance and financial services in Israel, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance, Health Insurance, Life Insurance and Long-Term Savings, Financial Services, and Insurance Companies Abroad.

