HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,135 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 27,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 64,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $72.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $182.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on HDFC Bank

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.