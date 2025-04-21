Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 397.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.13 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 25.37%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

