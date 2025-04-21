Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,015 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 359,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 225,719 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $1,915,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,887,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,002,000 after purchasing an additional 673,801 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $24.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.37%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

