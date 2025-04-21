Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,520 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. This trade represents a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $210.43 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.12 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.55.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target (up previously from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.